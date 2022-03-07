BMA condemns 'misleading' NHS England comments on GP contract

A primary care email bulletin from NHS England on 4 March, published days after it unilaterally imposed contract changes for 2022/23, said the BMA's GP committee for England 'were consulted with on the 2022/23 contract'.

The email also claimed that changes to the contract package for the next financial year - which will require practices to deliver a full GP service at PCN level between 6.30pm and 8pm and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays - were 'minimal updates...designed to give general practice stability'.

A BMA spokesperson condemned the statement from NHS England. 'It’s totally misleading to claim that "GPC England were consulted" on these 2022/23 contract changes but to fail to mention that the negotiators did not support them, have not agreed them, and that they have been implemented by NHS England without the agreement of GPC England.

'In the interests of transparency, we hope that the NHS England primary care team will clarify their remarks to avoid any impression that NHS England has GPC England’s support or endorsement for these changes to the 2022/23 contract.'

The BMA said last week it was 'bitterly disappointed' by the imposed changes to the GMS contract for 2022/23, warning it ignores appeals from the profession for increased support and fails to deliver a vital update to a five-year contract package agreed ‘long before the arrival of COVID-19’.

BMA leaders said changes set out in the NHS England letter could result in patients experiencing longer waits for care - like those being seen in secondary care - and drive more general practice staff to quit the profession.

Responding to the announcement of imposed changes BMA GP committee chair for England Dr Farah Jameel said: 'Despite our best efforts to outline a number of positive and constructive solutions that would make a difference to practices’ ability to improve care for patients, NHS England has instead decided to follow a path laid out three years ago, long before the arrival of COVID-19, and roll over a contract that fails to address the current pressures faced by general practice.

GPs responding to the changes questioned whether NHS England aimed to 'destroy and demoralise' general practice.

GPonline reported last month on a sharp rise in GPs taking early retirement after the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up pressure on the profession - and GPs warned that an imposed contract could drive a further wave of doctors leaving general practice.

In a newsletter to GPs, Cambridgeshire LMC said: 'There has been no willingness from government or NHS England – with whom the GPC negotiates – to address any single one of the key issues for GPs that have arisen during the past two years of the pandemic. This is despite the unparalleled success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, record-breaking appointments being delivered to patients, extraordinary workforce constraints, and workload concerns.'

GPonline understands NHS England will not be issuing further clarification as requested by the BMA.