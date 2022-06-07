BMA condemns 'astonishing' £94m extension to Capita PCSE contract

Capita said the deal, which extends its original seven-year contract for PCSE to 31 August 2025 would see the company 'continue to deliver digital, logistical and support services for all of England’s primary care practitioners working in the NHS'.

A statement from Capita said it had led 'complex digital transformation projects' for NHS England under the PCSE deal and was now 'delivering these services more efficiently and at a lower cost to the client'.

It said service improvements 'have included standardising primary care processes nationally, and launching the PCSE Online platform, which has digitised many services critical to primary care practitioners’ roles which were previously paper or desk-based'.

Capita contract

However, the BMA said the decision to extend the PCSE deal with Capita was 'astonishing' - arguing the provider had 'presided over a litany of failures'. It warned that 'widespread issues' remained with the PCSE service - calling administration of GPs' pension data 'appalling'.

BMA pensions committee deputy chair Dr Krishan Aggarwal said: 'Over the course of its contract Capita, which delivers the PCSE function on behalf of NHS England, has presided over a litany of failures.

'These include those around medical records, practice payments, pensions administration, maintaining the perfomers list and communications with patients - not least when more than 40,000 women did not receive important information around cervical screening. All of these can have an impact on patient safety, GP workload and GP finances.'

Dr Aggarwal said some improvements had been made but that problems remained widespread, with 'GPs and practices not receiving the standard of service they expect'.

GP pensions

He added: 'With thousands of GPs’ pension records missing data, the handling of pensions administration nearly seven years on from Capita winning the contract continues to be appalling, with GPs unable to access accurate information about their pensions records.

'This can have a significant impact on their wellbeing and their financial planning, which can also result in them being hit with exorbitant tax charges. These failings led to NHS BSA reporting NHS England to the Pensions Regulator and it is therefore astonishing and extremely disappointing that NHSEI continues to subcontract this part of the PSCE contract via Capita.'

The BMA called for Capita to fix problems with the service urgently and make timely information available to practices and GPs.

Capita Public Service chief executive officer Al Murray said: 'The extension of our contract with NHS England and NHS Improvement reflects our focus and commitment to continuing to improve and deliver for the organisation, as for all our clients and customers.

Primary care support

'We are proud to have introduced a number of significant digital capabilities which have helped make the services we deliver for England’s primary care practitioners more efficient.

'This renewal reflects our ability to retain and continue to work with important clients and partners by successfully delivering for them.'

GP leaders have called repeatedly for Capita to be stripped of its contract for PCSE. In 2018, the National Audit Office called the decision to outsource primary care support services to Capita a 'high-risk' move that left patients in danger of serious harm.

Earlier this year as MPs pressed for answers on whether PCSE would be stripped of its pension administration role, the government admitted that NHS pension records for nearly 20,000 GPs were 'in error'.

A Capita spokesperson added: 'We have acknowledged that there were some early challenges with this contract, but we have worked hard to successfully resolve these.'