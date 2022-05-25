BMA calls for 'root and branch' GMC review after GP suspended over laptop claim

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled this week that Dr Manjula Arora should be suspended for one month after finding that she had dishonestly claimed to have been promised a laptop.

The tribunal heard that the medical director at the organisation she was working for wrote in an email that no laptops were currently available 'but I will note your interest when the next rollout happens'.

Dr Arora later told an IT department colleague she had been told she could have a laptop 'next time it's available' and added that she had been 'promised' one.

GP suspended

The tribunal found that Dr Arora's actions had been dishonest and 'constitute misconduct which was serious' - despite acknowledging that her 'dishonesty was confined to the use of a single word on a single occasion', and that she was 'a person of good character'.

A further claim that Dr Arora had arranged for the ambulance service clinical assessment service for the provider she worked at - Mastercall - to be 'switched off' without agreement from a shift lead was not proved.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: 'This ruling will add to many doctors’ fears about the GMC’s disproportionate and unfair approach to their regulatory system as it applies to the medical profession.

'A referral to the GMC can cause untold mental distress on a doctor, with some doctors having sadly taken their own lives whilst being investigated. The BMA has repeatedly raised the concern that there are disproportionate GMC referrals by employers of doctors from ethnic minorities, with doctors who have qualified overseas being referred at three times the rate of UK-trained doctors.'

Learn lessons

Dr Nagpaul added: 'Doctors are perplexed and deeply concerned that the allegations in this case were referred to the GMC and were not instead resolved locally. The BMA has already called for an external scrutiny panel to assess all employer referrals to the GMC, as another check to ensure appropriateness, given concerns that many complaints do not need regulatory investigation but can be dealt with by local processes. We hope the employer will reflect on its own actions here and learn lessons for the future.

'This case also raises serious questions about the processes and judgments of Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearings. By its own admission the tribunal’s determination is based on the interpretation of a single word relating to the provision of a laptop, in an otherwise unblemished career of a doctor.

'It is incomprehensible that suspending this doctor from caring for patients for a month, at a time of unprecedented NHS pressures, is in the public’s interest. Neither will this have any bearing on the public’s confidence in doctors, but it will have dramatically eroded the medical profession’s confidence in its regulator and exacerbated doctors’ fear of unfair treatment by the GMC.'

The BMA chair called for a 'comprehensive root and branch independent evaluation of the GMC’s fitness-to-practise decision-making procedures starting from the referral process itself'.

A GMC spokesperson said: 'The doctor’s employer referred a number of concerns to us around probity. Our case examiners cannot resolve disputes of fact so where such claims are disputed it is right that a doctor is able to give their account of events at a full hearing.

‘Having considered all of the evidence the tribunal found that the doctor had been dishonest and that her fitness to practise was impaired. Given that finding, and submissions from the doctor, the tribunal determined that the minimum sanction needed was a short suspension.’