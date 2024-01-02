BMA calls for credible pay offer for junior doctors as longest-ever NHS strike begins

The BMA has said this week's six-day strike by junior doctors – the longest strike in NHS history – could still be called off if the government puts forward a ‘credible’ pay offer.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

Which ICB areas have the biggest shortages of GP partners?

3 Jan 2024
Baby receiving vaccination

Vaccine cuts infant RSV hospital admissions by 83%, study finds

2 Jan 2024
Stressed doctor

Four in five GPs experience moral distress at work

2 Jan 2024
Professor Pali Hungin, Dr Chandra Kanneganti and Dr Jane Wilcock

GPs recognised in New Year Honours

2 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: 2023 in review - highlights from our interviews

29 Dec 2023