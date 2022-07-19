BMA call for extra opt-out window on PCN DES rejected

GP practices have until 31 July to submit draft enhanced access plans to local commissioners, setting out how they will make appointments available across PCN areas from 6.30-8pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays.

The requirement was part of the contract package for 2022/23 imposed on general practice by NHS England earlier this year.

In an update to members, the BMA said this week that NHS England had 'considered and then declined our request' for an extra opt-out window.

Enhanced access

The BMA has advised practices signed up to the DES facing 'difficulties with enhanced access or other aspects of the DES that cannot be resolved safely in collaboration with your local commissioner' to escalate the problems to the BMA.

It also said practices should 'carefully consider the implications for continuing with the provisions of the PCN DES past April 2023'.

The statement comes just weeks after doctors at the BMA annual conference voted to demand the withdrawal of practices from PCNs by 2023, for the transfer of PCN money into core GP funding, and for the BMA to organise opposition to the imposed GP contract - including potential industrial action.

Practices are normally offered a chance to opt out of the PCN DES at the start of each financial year - and had until 30 April this year to pull out.

DES opt-out

But the BMA called for an extra opt-out chance before October 2022 - when enhanced access requirements take effect - because of concerns that practices may be unable to meet the demands of the contract.

The BMA said the extra opt-out 'would have allowed practices unable or unwilling to provide these additional hours to withdraw from the DES without endangering their core contracts'.

However, after NHS England rejected the request, the BMA added: 'There will be no additional opt-out until April 2023, which is the standard annual window. The DES will therefore continue as published.'

Enhanced access plans require GP practices to deliver a minimum of 60 minutes of appointments per 1,000 adjusted patients per week in 'network standard hours' - from 6.30pm to 8pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

GP funding

Starting from October 2022, the enhanced access plans - funded at a rate of £7.46 per patient per year - will require practices to deliver a mix of face-to-face and remote consultations, via a multidisciplinary team that includes GPs.

Setting out the BMA demand for an extra opt-out window earlier this year, BMA England GP committee deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock said: 'We have requested from NHS England another opt-out window be opened, so that practices who cannot agree a delivery model with their local commissioner - which is safe for both patients and the limited number of primary care staff we have - can withdraw from the DES.

'Patients should be reassured that surgeries will withdraw from the PCN DES only if they think it is safe and in the best interests of their communities. Any practice which opts out will continue to look after patients, but without additional unachievable targets that could be taking them away from addressing the unique needs of that particular community.'