BMA 'bitterly disappointed' as imposed GP contract forces 9-5 Saturday opening

In a letter published on 1 March, NHS England set out changes to the 2022/23 GP contract, including a requirement for practices to make at least 25% of appointments available for online booking and to extend opening hours at weekends.

The BMA has strongly criticised the contract - which it says has been imposed by NHS England - warning it ignores appeals from the profession for increased support and fails to deliver a vital update to a five-year contract package agreed ‘long before the arrival of COVID-19’.

BMA leaders said changes set out in the NHS England letter could result in patients experiencing longer waits for care - like those being seen in secondary care - and drive more general practice staff to quit the profession.

The reported imposition of contract terms by NHS England follow calls from the BMA GP committee for a new 'fit-for-purpose' GP contract to replace the current deal from 2024 and for an immediate injection of support for practices drowning in heavy workload.

Responding to the NHS England letter, BMA GP committee chair for England Dr Farah Jameel said: ‘We are bitterly disappointed that NHS England has chosen to ignore the appeals from the profession and the needs of patients in today’s letter.

‘Despite our best efforts to outline a number of positive and constructive solutions that would make a difference to practices’ ability to improve care for patients, NHS England has instead decided to follow a path laid out three years ago, long before the arrival of COVID-19, and roll over a contract that fails to address the current pressures faced by general practice.

‘We approached this year’s negotiations in good faith, recognising the need to uphold previous agreements but striving for improvements in patient care. Today’s letter, presented to us with only a few hours' notice, defies everything we were aiming to achieve in building a constructive relationship and sits at odds with positive conversations with the government.

Practice workload

'GPs and practices will see today’s changes as devaluing their goodwill and demolishing their spirit. The letter does nothing to capture the scale of changes needed nor safeguards patients, and further highlights the need for a new contract that delivers high quality safe care in the new world we live in.’

Dr Jameel said that NHS England's decision to refuse to offer practices reimbursement to cover additional costs for national insurance contributions would lead to a loss of practice funding and ‘fewer members of staff to care for the growing needs of patients’.

She added: ‘Today’s letter attempts to sell the changes as stability. Whilst stability is important, the reality is that general practice needs an emergency rescue package. Without this emergency life support, patient care will suffer. The waiting lists currently seen across the NHS are now going to become more of a reality in general practice.’

The BMA said it has not agreed or endorsed the terms laid out in the NHS letter today, which are due to come into effect from 1 April. It also said that during negotiations, which started in January, it presented ‘a number of solutions’ to address current pressures, including:

additional funding to cover increased employers national insurance contributions (due in April) as well as the increased pressure from rising inflation;

flexibility for PCNs to hire the professionals that they need locally based on the needs of their patients, and not be bound by rigid, prescriptive job roles;

a funded pandemic recovery plan that reflects the emphasis and urgency placed on the elective recovery plan in secondary care.

However, the BMA said negotiations ‘reached a stalemate’ in mid-February ‘when it became clear that NHS England would not be offering an update that would impact meaningfully on patient care’.