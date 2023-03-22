BMA ballot could trigger nationwide shut down of GP practices for 24 hours

At a webinar on the GP contract changes for 2023/24 on 21 March, BMA GP committee leaders set out ‘next steps’ for the profession after contract changes were imposed on the profession for the second year in a row.

They highlighted a series of actions that are currently being considered by the union for inclusion on a future ballot of the profession. These included:

Full practice closures for a day.

The closure of patient lists.

Establishing lengthy GP consultation patient waiting lists, similar to what happens in secondary care.

Severe capping of daily consultations per GP to safe and sustainable levels.

Submitting undated contract resignations.

The new contract provides no additional funding to help practices cover the cost of rising inflation and the BMA has previously said the changes threaten ‘irreparable damage’ to general practice.

Industrial action ballot

GP committee deputy chair Dr David Wrigley, who has been leading the team looking at the options that could be put to the profession, told the webinar that GPs would be provided with ‘extensive information’ about the implications of any actions before the ballot takes place.

He also suggested earlier in the webinar that refusing to comply with new rules around pay transparency for GPs earning over £156,000 might also be considered for inclusion on the ballot.

The GP committee is due to meet at the end of next month to discuss what happens next and decide what options to put to the profession.

Dr Wrigley said that closing practices for a day may sound ‘quite concerning’ to many GPs. But, he said: ‘If you think about taking action, it has to be something that has an impact – it has to affect politicians and potentially has to affect patients’.

He added that any action that is taken will be timed to cause ‘maximum impact’.

Dr Wrigley acknowledged that any form of industrial action came with risks. ‘It's important that you're aware of [those risks],’ he said. ‘But the more that we act together as a profession, the stronger we are, the more protected we are.

‘Many people in the past have said to me and others “I can't take action that could affect patients or could harm patients”. Well patients are coming to harm day in, day out now. If we don't take action then further harm will occur. And more worryingly general practice could further decline.

‘The model of general practice is not broken. It’s the funding, it’s the resources, it’s the lack of support and disdain that we see from government - that’s the problem we need to fix.’

Increased practice costs

GP committee acting chair Dr Kieran Sharrock said that no GP would want to ‘down tools for the day’. But he stressed that ‘if we don't take some action at some point, it will mean that more patients get harmed’.

He said that the GP committee had entered discussions with NHS England and the government with the hope of positive actions that would help to support the profession that has been struggling with a workload and workforce crisis.

He said that the GP committee had also argued for increased funding to cover staff pay rises but this ‘fell on deaf ears’.

‘This has been a second year of contract imposition, which is not acceptable, because it means that patients are not getting the services from practices that we know they need,’ Dr Sharrock said.

‘We went into negotiation with reasonable suggestions. We wanted to work with the NHS and Department of Health to secure positive changes for us and our patients. We didn't get it. So we’re going to have to work together to find a way of persuading this government, or the next government, to actually give us a contract that helps our patients.

‘There's no way we can take some form of action without there being some personal risk. But what we will do is we'll produce guidance on how to mitigate that and make sure that if we all go together, the risk is going to be much less. A collective action is always going to be stronger, the more people you have in it.’

Dr Sharrock said that the GP committee was still in discussion with the government about the contract changes. He said he had written to health and social care secretary Steve Barclay asking him to take GPs 'seriously' and 'support practices at a time of great need for patients'.