BMA backs £10,000-plus rise in salaried GP pay scale

The range has been recommended by the BMA to address 'longstanding issues' with remuneration for salaried GPs recommended by the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB), which advises the government on pay.

Based on DDRB advice for 2021/22 salaried GPs in England should receive between £62,269 and £93,965 - but the BMA says the methodology for drawing up the range is no longer fit for purpose and produces an 'outdated pay range, which reflects a lower range than the reality on the ground'.

Polling by the BMA in 2020 found that 80% of salaried GPs were earning between £75,000 and £101,000 - and the new indicative range is based on these figures, uprated in line with the 3% pay uplift for 2021/22 recommended by the DDRB.

Salaried GPs

Guidance published by the BMA says the DDRB guidelines are 'commonly used as the basis for pay negotiations' between salaried GPs and the GP partners who employ them.

However, the advice says: 'The BMA believes that the DDRB pay range should not be used for these negotiations.

'It does not reflect the reality of salaried GP’s pay, and instead arbitrarily suppresses remuneration of these doctors. The DDRB pay range, in effect, puts these GPs on the back-foot in negotiations, and misleads GP partners regarding the market rate for sessional doctors.'

In an update to BMA members, sessional committee committee member Dr Venothan Suri said the next step for the BMA was to move from an 'illustrative' pay range to a 'recommended' one based on 'unassailable evidence'.

Pay range

The BMA plans to poll members for more detail on current salaried GP pay across the UK - and to draw up recommendations on pay across all four nations.

BMA guidance on salaried GP pay says the work to compile hard data on actual rates of pay will help to fill 'information gap' that has contributed to confusion over what doctors should be paid.

Doctors' leaders also hope that a more evidence-based accurate pay range can help address the gender pay gap in the salaried GP workforce by challenging the 'ask gap' - the extent to which women ask for lower salaries than comparable men.