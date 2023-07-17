BMA announces second two-day consultant strike next month Consultants in England, who are due to strike on Thursday and Friday this week, have announced a further two-day strike in August following the government imposing a 6% pay award. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up