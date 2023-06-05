Blood test for multiple cancers can diagnose two-thirds of cases, study suggests A blood test for more than 50 types of cancer has been found to correctly diagnose two thirds of cases in a new study involving thousands of patients who visited their GP with possible symptoms. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up