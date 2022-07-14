Blood test communication failures in general practice put patients at risk, study warns

By Catherine Lafferty on the 14 July 2022

Inadequate blood test communication systems in GP practices may pose risks to patient safety, according to a study.

Person looking at smartphone
Blood test results increasingly passed on by text (Photo: Tim Robberts/Getty Images)

The study of 28 patients and 19 GPs in Bristol and surrounding areas found test result communication was typically based on personal preferences rather than protocols with patients and doctors generally assuming that the other party would make contact.

But with delays in diagnosis being the commonest cause of malpractice claims in primary care, unmethodical test communication could increase patient safety risks, the study warned.

Dr Jessica Watson, the lead author of the study, said GPs have a medico-legal and ethical responsibility to ensure they have clear, robust systems for communicating test results.

Blood tests

‘New technologies may be incorporated into these systems but are not a panacea,’ Dr Watson said, adding: ‘Failure to ensure safe systems for communicating test results could have significant consequences for patients and practices.’

Use of blood testing in primary care for monitoring and diagnosis of illness is on the rise, the study reported.

GPs spend an average of 1.5 to 2 hours a day assessing test results - and better communication systems could help lower GPs workload as well as bolster patient safety, it said.

The researchers found that GP practices are increasingly using text messages to communicate results but some patients found them ‘flippant’ or ‘confusing’, while others disliked getting test results from receptionists.

Patient safety

The study cited evidence from surveys and focus groups showing that UK GP practices 'generally rely on patients contacting the practice to obtain their test result, with a lack of fail-safe mechanisms'.

It warned that while failures to communicate and act on abnormal test results can put patients at risk, failure to communicate normal results can also deny patients reassurance.

'This is an important potential source of patient harm, with failure or delay in diagnosis being the commonest cause of malpractice claims in primary care worldwide,' the study found.

It added: 'A UK medical protection organisation’s database analysis demonstrated system hazards in management of laboratory tests in 83% of 647 GP practices, with 628 out of 1,604 hazards identified being issues relating to communication.'

