Beat the blues by improving your financial wellbeing

31 January 2022

Mark French, partnership development manager at Schroders Personal Wealth, explores how planning for a secure financial future could boost financial wellness and overall wellbeing.

An older woman being hugged by a younger woman

Caring about the mental and physical health of your patients is undoubtedly your number one priority, but have you fully considered the impact their financial wellbeing may have on them, or indeed you?

At Schroders Personal Wealth, we believe financial wellbeing isn’t about having the most money, it’s about having enough money to enjoy the things in life that make you happy. It’s also about being in control, having financial freedom and prioritising what’s important to you.

In January, we surveyed 1,000 UK adults to ask them about their financial wellbeing and how they plan to prioritise it in 2022.

Our findings revealed that nearly half (49%) of UK consumers are concerned about their finances, with 57% saying the worry affects them mentally. The good news is that 73% told us that sorting out their finances is a priority for this year.

At Schroders Personal Wealth, we believe that everyone should have access to clear financial advice, whenever and however they need it, from advisers they completely trust. That's why we're committed to offering affordable and accessible advice to more people.

To register for our free webinar examining the link between our financial wellbeing and mental health, click here.

Tips for improving your financial wellbeing

An improvement in financial wellbeing can be activated by a positive change in behaviour. Having a sense of control and foresight over finances could help boost financial wellness.

We recommend following five steps to improve your financial wellbeing in 2022 and beyond.

Remember that it pays to talk

A total of 15% of people we surveyed said that they wouldn’t know where to start when it came to getting a financial plan. This isn’t surprising. As a nation, we don’t always like talking about money. Our finances are often seen as complex, personal and something that shouldn’t be shared – particularly when we’re facing financial hardship.

Money is often viewed as one of the last taboos, however we can all have a part to play in normalising the conversation about our finances. The research found that 25% view financial advisers as helpful and this is exactly what they are there for. Whether you have money that you’d like to invest or you want reassurance that you’re saving enough to retire comfortably, a financial adviser could support you throughout your financial journey.

Plan for the future

Our research found that 13% of UK consumers are unsure of why they should look to create a financial plan. Amongst the benefits, a plan could help reduce the stress of managing finances and could offer valuable peace of mind.

The first step of a financial plan is to detail expenses and savings, and with nearly a fifth of those surveyed (18%) telling us that their main new year’s resolution when it comes to their finances is to become debt free, closely followed by 16% wanting to reduce their outgoings, a plan could be a great start to achieving these goals in 2022.

Seek guidance from a professional

Financial advice can go a long way to provide peace of mind that you are addressing the needs of you and your family. Good financial planning is not just about solving problems. It is about working together with your adviser to help identify your objectives and life goals and then creating a plan for your finances to help you achieve these.

However, our research discovered that 45% of people believe that they don’t need help with their finances. For some people, this statement may be true. But for any many others, the expertise of a financial adviser could help you make the most of your savings and investments.

Finances can often be complicated and there’s lots to consider when it comes to potentially achieving your long-term goals. Markets can be volatile and it can be overwhelming when considering the risks versus the rewards of investments. A good financial adviser can help to steer you in the right direction and could be an investment which is potentially paid back many times over.

Know the value of advice

Financial advice isn’t just for the wealthy, yet 13% of UK consumers assume that financial advice is too expensive. This isn’t always the case though. Many financial advisers offer a free initial consultation, which can involve identifying what your financial needs are and understanding where you need help.

For example at Schroders Personal Wealth, our advisers prepare and present a financial plan before you’re required to make a financial commitment. There are no hidden fees or charges, and you’ll only pay if you choose to go ahead with the recommendations in your personalised financial plan.

How Schroders Personal Wealth could help

We firmly believe in the value of getting professional financial advice. Financial advisers can help you build your financial future by pinpointing areas that might need improvement – and set you an actionable plan which aims to get you there.

Having your finances organised and being in a comfortable position could help you feel more in control of your money, giving you one less thing to worry about. In turbulent times like these, advisers can also guide you through life’s financial changes and challenges – whether they be external factors such as COVID-19, stock market volatility or inflation, or personal, such as job changes or the cost of having children for example.

By identifying and keeping in mind what makes you happy, you could be on the path to achieving better long-term financial wellbeing.

