Barriers to hospital treatment creating 'two-tier' NHS, GPs warn

In an open letter to health and social care secretary Sajid Javid, GPs from the Doctors Association UK (DAUK) raised concerns that 'access to secondary care outpatient services now has extremely long waits across a range of specialities'.

The letter warns that long waits for hospital treatment and an 'increasing amount of referrals rejected at the outset' are placing 'huge undue pressure on primary care'.

The letter comes just a day after GPonline reported on a National Audit Office report that highlighted the huge increase in long waits for NHS hospital treatment during the pandemic - but which also warned that growing waiting times had been piling pressure on general practice since long before the pandemic.

GP referrals

The DAUK letter to Mr Javid warns: 'Those waiting for joint replacements do not contact their surgeon for fit notes, pain relief, antidepressants while they are waiting. This is one small example of the very real-world consequences for GPs when our patients cannot gain the specialist input they need.

'We are additionally seeing patients waiting months for physiotherapy and years for certain mental health assessments for autism and ADHD. These are just a few examples.'

The letter warns that growing numbers of referrals rejected by hospitals often leave general practice with 'nowhere to go with that patient and their care'.

As a result, it adds: 'Those who have the resources are turning to private referrals, those who can't are left to suffer.'

GP workload

DAUK GP lead Dr Lizzie Toberty also raised concerns over the use of 'advice and guidance' mechanisms in the NHS, warning the system had become a barrier to onward referral by GPs.

She said: 'If a GP has decided a referral is necessary, and the situation is outside their competency then they must refer onwards, in line with GMC advice. Allowing specialists who have not assessed the patient themselves to make the decision whether a referral is justified, is not in keeping with the current emphasis on face-to-face consultations, and risks patient safety.'

DAUK warned that the NHS was becoming 'a two-tier system with lack of referrals and long waiting lists forcing an inequality of medical care within the population'. Along with other groups representing NHS staff - Doctors for the NHS, GP Survival and 999 Call for the NHS - it has called on Mr Javid to 'recognise the impact of these waits on primary care, the need for greater resources and a review into primary care access'.

The groups are also calling for rejection of referrals to be only in exceptional cases - and with 'clear explanation and an alternative plan'. The campaigners said rejection letters 'should be personalised and written directly to the patient, with the GP copied in.

Doctors for the NHS spokesperson Alan Taman said: 'The growing trend in private referrals demonstrates the critical need to invest in the NHS and redress problems over staffing which have been building for years, and will take years to resolve.

'People should not have to face paying for their own treatment because they will otherwise have to endure waits of months to years - or can no longer get treatment from the NHS because it has been cut. Privatisation is not as a rule happening on a large contractual basis, through competition by private companies for service contracts, at least not yet. It’s happening one worried person at a time, those who can afford to pay or increasingly who can put themselves into debt.'