Barriers to hospital referral are harming patients, GPs warn

GPs say growing numbers of hospital referrals have been blocked and report being told increasingly to use 'advice and guidance' mechanisms - criticised by doctors' groups as a 'barrier to onward referral' from general practice.

Three quarters of GPs who took part in the survey said the proportion of their referrals to hospital that were rejected had increased over the past year, the poll found.

Two thirds of the 319 respondents said they had been told to go through advice and guidance processes before making a referral to hospital.

GP referrals blocked

A total of 46% of GPs said patients on their practice list had come to harm in the past year because of barriers to GP referral into secondary care - including through rejected referrals and barriers created by advice and guidance systems. Among GP partners, 58% said barriers to referrals had harmed patients over the past year.

GPs responding to the survey warned that in addition to putting patients at risk, barriers to referrals had added to practice workload and driven growing numbers of patients to turn to private healthcare, even when they had no private medical insurance.

GPs also reported that barriers to referrals were causing significant problems at a time when growing numbers of patients were coming forward to seek help for problems they had not visited their GP about during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One GP responding to the survey said there had been an 'increase in rejections' and that the problem had added to practice workload as primary care staff tried to manage cases they believed needed hospital care or were forced to re-refer after initial referrals were blocked.

Practice workload

Another said: 'If we judge they need review, then they should be seen. Rejections and extra hoops to jump through just creates more workload - to-ing and fro-ing for us clinically and also due to admin.'

GPonline reported last year on RCGP data showing that clinical admin workload for GP practices had spiked by a third compared with before the pandemic.

The findings come after GPs at the England LMCs conference in November 2021 warned of a 'lack of cohesion' between primary and secondary care - and warned against NHS commissioners and providers mandating general practice to use advice and guidance.

LMCs also hit out at 'pre-referral interference', warning GPs should be free to refer to hospital when they thought it was clinically necessary and that hospitals should not use advice and guidance systems to dump extra workload onto primary care.

NHS backlog

General practice has faced a growing impact on workload as the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the NHS waiting list up to record levels.

GP practices delivered an unprecedented 367m appointments in 2021 - with soaring demand for routine appointments alongside the demands of delivering tens of millions of jabs as part of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

A report by financial watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) in December found that a backlog of hospital care had been heaping pressure onto general practice since well before the pandemic began in early 2020.

The watchdog warned that pressure and delays in primary care are 'exacerbated by the backlogs in hospital and cancer care' - and pointed out that nearly 4.5m patients were already on the NHS waiting list before the pandemic saw the list spike to a record 6m.