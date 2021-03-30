BAME forum can be game-changer for diversity in GP leadership, says BMA

Speaking to GPonline, Dr Nagpaul said opportunities for black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) GPs to join the forum, which launched in January, could ‘widen participation’ and give clinicians the confidence to stand in elections.

The BMA chair said ‘increased visibility’ of BAME doctors in leadership roles would have a ‘knock-on effect’ - and said improved representation would be underpinned by a network of regional groups feeding into the national BAME forum.

BMA representative body deputy chair Latifa Patel also backed a widening of opportunities for BAME doctors to take on leadership roles to improve representation.

At a launch event for the BAME forum earlier this year, Dr Nagpaul said its creation was a 'defining moment in the history of the BMA in creating a forum that represents the interests of over 40% of our NHS workforce and who have origins from every corner of the globe'.

GP leadership

NHS data show that there are 14,218 BAME GPs working for the NHS - representing 31% of the 46,477 workforce in headcount terms. GPs from an Asian/Asian British background make up the majority of this group, accounting for 10,184 of the total.

The BMA GP committee has 86 members in total, including 43 directly elected regional representatives. It is not clear to what extent the committee reflects the workforce as a whole, because the BMA has said it does not share information on its demographics.

However, a total of 12 GPs, including two BMA GP committee representatives, will sit on the BAME forum, which is divided into 10 regional networks. Dr Nagpaul argued that having more BAME clinicians involved with BMA activities would give others the confidence to apply for roles, such as the GP committee.

He said: ‘The regional networks offer a new opportunity for BAME doctors to get involved and influence the BMA both locally and nationally. In turn we hope this active involvement will widen participation giving BAME doctors, including GPs, more confidence to stand for and be successful in national BMA elections, including for the GP committee.

‘This aim to widen participation is underpinned by the ability of the networks to feed into the national BAME forum via elected representatives from each regional network. To widen input from BAME grassroots doctors it is a requirement that this representative to the national BAME forum should not already sit on a national BMA committee.’

BMA video on equality

He added: ‘As BAME doctors become more visible in leadership positions within the BMA, it will hopefully have a knock-on effect and give inspiration and confidence for others to follow, knowing that they too have the ability to hold such positions’.

Dr Patel, the first woman of colour to become deputy chair of the BMA representative body, agreed that the forum would help to improve representation within management structures. She said: 'You aspire to become what you can see and similarly when you are being interviewed and when you are applying for positions, if the panelists can’t connect with you because of how different your backgrounds are that does make a big difference personally.'

She added: ‘Our forum can collect that information for stakeholder groups and present it to them on a plate, and say: "You don’t have to do the heavy lifting, we’ve done it for you; this is what we are presenting to you, this is how we are going to make your organisation better, and at the same time improve our own organisation".’

The BAME forum will contribute to the BMA’s policy work to ensure that BAME perspectives are included, and support the association's efforts to build diversity within its membership and posts.

Earlier this month, the BMA commended Humberside LMC for commissioning a report that found most BAME primary care staff had experienced racism at work - with many reporting their career choices and training had been affected.

The association called for systemic change to address racism - and LMCs voted this month to demand a 'zero tolerance approach' to racism experienced by staff.