Axed workforce amendment 'a missed opportunity' to save general practice, RCGP warns

Professor Martin Marshall said he was ‘seriously disappointed’ by the decision to vote down the amendment, which would have ensured ‘stronger workforce planning’ across the NHS. He argued it could have helped to reverse 'unrelenting pressure' on GPs.

At a final reading of the bill on 26 April MPs tabled a motion against the amendment that would have required the government to provide current and future workforce estimates within the NHS and social care 'at least every two years'.

It would also crucially have required the government to publish assessments of how this matches up against projections of the workforce needed to meet demand.

Health and Care Bill

Professor Marshall argued that the bill was a ‘prime opportunity’ to fix the workforce issues within general practice and the wider NHS and has urged the government to deliver on its promise to recruit 6,000 extra GPs by 2024.

Fears about the future of the general practice workforce follow findings from a survey earlier this month that found 12,000 GPs plan to quit direct patient care within five years - twice the number the government has promised to recruit.

The bill will now enter royal assent - the final stage of its passage through parliament - after both houses agreed on the text of the bill on 26 April. A date for the next stage has yet to be set.

Professor Marshall responded to the news of the rejected amendment via a series of tweets, calling it a 'huge blow'. He insisted that the NHS needed a sophisticated workforce plan to address issues like the care backlog and increased demand.

He told GPonline: ‘It’s extremely disappointing that MPs have voted against the [amendment]. This is a crucial missed opportunity to address historic poor workforce planning in the NHS that has led to the unrelenting pressure that GPs, our teams and colleagues across the health service are working under.

'Over the last month, more than 1,900 GPs wrote to their MP to outline why this amendment was so important for patient care and the sustainability of the NHS and to encourage them to support it. Today’s result in parliament has let down healthcare professionals working in general practice and the wider NHS.

'These are the same individuals who have been at the frontline of the pandemic response over the last two years and continue to work tirelessly to meet an escalating need for care, as well as the NHS backlog, without enough staff to safely do so.'

Professor Marshall emphasised that a workforce plan was 'essential for the sustainability of general practice' and insisted that the college would continue to advocate for this.

GP workforce

MPs’ failure to approve workforce reporting and targets represents a massive blow to health leaders and professionals, who have repeatedly called for these measures to address the recruitment crisis which the NHS currently faces.

GP leaders have warned that general practice is 'fighting a losing battle', with far more family doctors leaving the profession than entering it despite record numbers in training - and called on the government to come forward and work with the profession to avoid a 'mass exodus'.

The number of FTE fully-qualified GPs in England has fallen by more than 1,700 since the Conservatives promised in 2015 to increase the workforce by 5,000 - a promise upgraded in the party's 2019 manifesto to a pledge for 6,000 extra GPs by 2024. Workforce data published this month showed that the FTE fully-qualified GP workforce fell by 369 over the past year.