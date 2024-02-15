Average practice list passes 10,000 in landmark for general practice The average GP practice list size in England has passed 10,000 for the first time after rising by 42% in just under a decade, analysis by GPonline reveals. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up