Average GP patient list hits 10,000 in landmark shift for general practice The average GP practice list size in England has passed 10,000 for the first time after rising by 42% in just under a decade, analysis by GPonline reveals. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up