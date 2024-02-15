Average GP patient list hits 10,000 in landmark shift for general practice

The average GP practice list size in England has passed 10,000 for the first time after rising by 42% in just under a decade, analysis by GPonline reveals.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Talking General Practice logo with Dr Ellen Welch

Podcast: Why can’t I see my GP? Writing a book about the GP crisis

16 Feb 2024
MIMS Learning Targeting Health Inequalities logo

Practical steps to reduce health inequalities in your practice

15 Feb 2024
GP appointment

General practice delivered 356m appointments in 2023

15 Feb 2024
Dr Saket Priyadarshi

UK’s first supervised drug use centre will save lives and ease pressure on GPs

15 Feb 2024
GP surgery sign

GP shortages and heavy workload putting patients at risk, campaign warns

15 Feb 2024