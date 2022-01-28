At-risk patients with COVID-19 could receive new antiviral from next week

From Thursday 10 February patients with weakened immune systems who test positive for COVID-19 could be prescribed the Pfizer drug PF-07321332+ritonavir (Paxlovid).

Full details on how the drug will be provided to patients have yet to be published, but the government said they would receive it via COVID Medicine Delivery Units (CMDUs). The units currently provide vulnerable patients with access to the neutralising monoclonal antibody (nMAB) sotrovimab and the antiviral molnupiravir.

The roll out

Those at highest risk of serious illness who test positive for COVID-19, such as those who are immunocompromised, cancer patients or those with Down’s syndrome for example, will have access to PF-07321332+ritonavir.

Patients eligible for treatment with the new antiviral, as well as sotrovimab and molnupiravir, should be notified by the NHS after receiving a positive test, but GPs may be required to refer patients on if this has not happened.

Those receiving the new Pfizer antiviral will be able to get someone to collect it or have it delivered to their home. The DHSC also said that Remdesivir, which is currently only provided to hospitalised patients, will also be rolled out via CMDUs, although it is not clear when this will happen. Remedesivir, like the nMAB sotrovimab, is provided via a drip so patients will have to attend a unit when this is available.

Effectiveness

Approved by the MHRA in December 2021, PF-07321332+ritonavir has been shown in studies to reduce the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation or death by 88% in patients who receive it within five days of symptoms appearing.

The DHSC announcement follows news that the PANORAMIC study looking at the antiviral molnupiravir, which is run by the University of Oxford, has enrolled over 5,000 volunteers.

Anyone over the age of 50, or between 18 and 49 with certain uynderlying health conditions, can sign up to the study and receive the drug after receiving a positive lateral flow or PCR test. The study is looking at how to best deploy these antiviral treatments more widely throughout the NHS later in the year and who will benefit from them most.

The government, along with a number of prominent charities, have released a call for at least 6,000 more participants.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: ‘Our pharmaceutical defences are crucial as we learn to live with COVID-19 and the UK is leading the way, especially when it comes to the use of cutting-edge antivirals.’

He said further details on access to PF-07321332+ritonavir would be provided shortly, but 'until then, anyone eligible who tests positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms ‘should sign up to the PANORAMIC trial for the chance to receive our other antiviral, molnupiravir'.