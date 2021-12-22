At-risk children aged 5 to 11 should be given COVID-19 vaccine, says JCVI

22 December 2021

Children aged between 5 and 11 years in clinical at-risk groups should receive the COVID-19 vaccination, while those aged between 12 and 17 should receive booster jabs, the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) has recommended.

A nurse filling in paperwork with a schoolboy prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
12- to 17-year-olds will now also receive a booster dose (Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Updated guidance published on 22 December said that children aged between 5 and 11 who are in clinical at-risk groups as defined in the Green Book, or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should receive two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, eight weeks apart. This is a smaller dose than the standard 30 microgram dose adults and older children receive.

The JCVI said it would be publishing further advice on vaccination for other children in this age group after it had considered 'additional data'. This included information on the proportion of children who had already had COVID-19 and data on the level of protection a previous infection provided against the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the committee also recommended that children aged 12- to 17-years old should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at least three months after their second dose, or third dose if they are immunosuppressed.

Benefits of vaccination

The committee said that when deciding on whether to vaccinate children ageed 5 to 11 it had focused on the potential 'benefits and harms of vaccination to children and young people themselves'.

'The benefits and risks from COVID-19 vaccination in children and young people are finely balanced largely because the risks associated with SARS-CoV2 infection are very low,' the JCVI said. 'Of all age groups, children aged 5 to 11 years are those at lowest risks of serious COVID-19.'

However, the committee concluded that 'at the current time the balance of potential benefits and harms is in favour of offering vaccination to children aged 5 to 11 years who are in a clinical risk group'.

'Children aged 5 to 11 years old who are not in a clinical risk group but are household contacts of a immunosuppressed individual (of any age) should also be offered COVID-19 vaccination on the understanding that the main indication for vaccination is to indirectly increase protection of the person who is immunosuppressed,' it added.

The JCVI advised that rollout of booster jabs to those aged 12 to 17 should be prioritised in order of descending age group or clinical risk. Those with underlying health conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19 should be prioritised, it said.

At-risk children

The Green Book currently describes children aged 12 to 15 who are at risk as those with:

  • Chronic respiratory disease - including those with poorly controlled asthma
  • Chronic heart conditions
  • Chronic conditions of the kidney, liver or digestive system
  • Chronic neurological disease - including cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, severe learning disabilities and Down's syndrome
  • Endocrine disorders, including diabetes
  • Immunosuppression
  • Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen
  • Serious genetic abnormalities that affect a number of systems

See the Green Book here for the full list of clinical risk groups for children.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Healthcare professional prepares a jab next to vaccination centre sign

How GP teams are pulling out all the stops to drive up COVID-19 booster jabs

As the NHS seeks to offer COVID-19 booster jabs to eligible adults by the end of...

22 Dec 2021
GP Job of the Week logo

GP Job of the Week: Salaried GP, Brigg, north Lincolnshire

Hibaldstow Medical Practice is looking for a salaried GP to work four sessions a...

22 Dec 2021
Dr Ellen Fallows

Viewpoint: How lifestyle medicine can help GPs tackle health inequalities

Dr Ellen Fallows explains the evidence to support lifestyle medicine, how it can...

22 Dec 2021
AED (Atomated External Defiibrillator) green and white sign on a wall

Practice defibrillators and medical emergencies in the community

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask explains that it’s not unusual for GP practices...

22 Dec 2021
Dr Farah Jameel

GP staff shortages caused by COVID-19 could derail booster campaign, BMA warns

Staff shortages in general practice caused by rampant COVID-19 infections could derail...

22 Dec 2021
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

21 Dec 2021