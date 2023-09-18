Asthma may be common, but its impact is far from mild

The UK has the highest rate of disability in Europe due to asthma,1 with one million asthma attacks requiring medical attention every year.2 Furthermore, hospital admissions related to asthma have risen by 46% over the last two decades in England and Wales.3 In order to reverse these concerning trends and establish a more positive future, primary care will need to play a crucial role.

Does the UK overprescribe SABA (Short-Acting Beta Agonist) inhalers?

Asthma is well-recognised as a chronic disorder, associated with airway inflammation and hyper-responsiveness.4 Anti-inflammatory treatment with inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) can be an effective treatment to help control symptoms and prevent attacks.5 However, SABA inhalers (SABAs), which have no anti-inflammatory properties,6 have been shown to be widely overused.6 Poor health outcomes may arise by neglecting treatment for the underlying disease.

The SABINA (SABA use IN Asthma) study including 574,913 UK patients revealed that over a third were prescribed three or more SABAs a year, which was associated with a significant increase in exacerbations.7

Separately, prescribing data indicate that 700,000 people in the UK with asthma receive SABA-only treatment.8 This is also associated with an increased risk of attacks, hospitalisations and mortality.7 For these safety reasons, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)9 and the UK Primary Care Respiratory Society10 have issued guidance that SABA-only treatment should be avoided.

When the UK has the highest average rate of SABA prescriptions in Europe,6 is it any surprise that the UK’s asthma outcomes are poor?

From a sustainability perspective, patients with uncontrolled asthma have a carbon footprint three times higher than patients with controlled asthma.11 SABA inhalers account for the majority of that footprint.12

How can we do better?

Dr Mark Levy, a GP in North West London, and the clinical lead for the National Review of Asthma Deaths in 2014, said: 'Patients can be caught in a contradictory position where they feel their asthma is uncontrolled but feel reliant on their SABA. In such situations, we are failing patients if we aren’t honest with them about the risk of continued SABA overuse. However, there are alternatives to SABA overuse. Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) do treat underlying inflammation, helping to prevent symptoms and attacks.'

Asthma reviews provide an existing opportunity to engage in these conversations. However, the percentage of patients reporting an annual review is currently at its lowest level since Asthma + Lung UK initiated its annual asthma survey of patients in 2013.13

This reflects the pressure on primary care, but it is still imperative to optimise treatment and management plans to reduce the need for unplanned care among individuals with asthma.

Transforming asthma care in a system under pressure

SENTINEL, a quality improvement initiative in Hull and East Yorkshire, supported and funded through a Joint Working Agreement between Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and AstraZeneca UK, presents a successful model to address SABA overreliance.

Co-designed with patients and practice staff, SENTINEL supports the transition of patients with asthma to alternative care plans in line with guidelines to help reduce exacerbations.14 A paper published in the European Respiratory Journal concludes that implementation in the first pilot primary care network (PCN) has helped reduce exacerbations.12

Following on from the SENTINEL project, SENTINEL PLUS, a quality improvement package that has expanded the implementation, has allowed 300 PCNs to adopt the programme. The SENTINEL partnership has also contributed to the reduction of the NHS carbon footprint whilst helping to improve asthma care.15 You can read more about the SENTINEL project’s environmental impact here, and more about SENTINEL PLUS here.

With a focus on patient empowerment, optimal management plans, and environmental sustainability, primary care holds the key to improving asthma outcomes in the UK. By working together, we could reverse the negative trends and create a positive future for asthma care.

International Respiratory Coalition, Asthma, available here: https://international-respiratory-coalition.org/diseases/asthma/. Last accessed August 2023. Calculated from the mean number of exacerbations in a retrospective observational study (SABA use IN Asthma; SABINA) in the UK using data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CRPD) database between 2007-2017 (n=574,913 of which 284,816 were adults who were accessed for outcomes). The rate was extrapolated to an adult asthma population of 4.3 million patients. An exacerbation was defined as either a short course of OCS (GP managed exacerbation), an Accident and Emergency visit for asthma, a hospital admission or death secondary to asthma.

