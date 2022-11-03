We must assume bias exists, seek it out and address it, says GMC chief

The GMC must assume bias exists and proactively work to root it out, its chief executive has said after the damaging suspension of a GP in a case the regulator admits should never have happened.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey

We must assume bias exists, seek it out and address it, says GMC chief

7 Nov 2022
Talking General Practice

Podcast: GMC review slams needless GP suspension, patient records chaos, GP sick pay fears

4 Nov 2022
Talking General Practice

Podcast: GMC review slams needless GP suspension, patient records chaos, GP sick pay fears

4 Nov 2022
Professor Martin Marshall

GPs should not have 'monopoly' as doctors in primary care, says RCGP chair

3 Nov 2022
Woman applying topical HRT

Managing risks when treating patients with HRT and diagnosing menopause

3 Nov 2022
Woman signing a contract

GP leaders to spell out vision for 2024 GP contract

3 Nov 2022