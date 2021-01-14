Areas hit hardest by COVID-19 fall behind on vaccine campaign

By Nick Bostock on the 14 January 2021

Regions of England hit hardest by COVID-19 cases have fallen behind the rest of the country in vaccinating older patients against the virus, NHS data show.

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

London and the East of England are the two worst-affected areas in England according to government figures, with 1,047 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days in London and 760 in the East of England compared with just over 600 cases per 100,000 nationally.

However, these two areas are lagging behind the rest of England on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Figures published on 14 January by NHS England show that as of 10 January, 29% of people aged over 80 in the East of England had received at least one dose of vaccine.

In London, the figure is 31% - while in other regions of England between 35% and 45% of patients in this age range have had a first jab.

The North East And Yorkshire has made the most progress on vaccinating over-80s, with 204,140 first doses delivered across a total population of 449,490 patients in this age group - meaning 45% of patients were vaccinated by the start of this week.

In the North West region, 131,407 out of 350,457 over-80s (37%) had been vaccinated by 10 January. In the South East and South West regions, coverage was at 36%, while in the Midlands 35% of patients had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by 10 January.

More up-to-date daily figures on COVID-19 vaccination show that by 13 January, a total of 2.91m doses had been administered in England - although no regional or age breakdown of these figures has been published by the government.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Areas hit hardest by COVID-19 fall behind on vaccine campaign

Areas hit hardest by COVID-19 fall behind on vaccine campaign

Regions of England hit hardest by COVID-19 cases have fallen behind the rest of the...

14 Jan 2021
COVID-19 pandemic drives first recorded dip in patients registered with GPs

COVID-19 pandemic drives first recorded dip in patients registered with GPs

A rise in deaths and reduced immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic saw the first-ever...

14 Jan 2021
GP trainee placements delayed as COVID-19 surge hits junior doctor rotations in London

GP trainee placements delayed as COVID-19 surge hits junior doctor rotations in London

Planned rotations of junior doctors in London - including GP trainees - have been...

13 Jan 2021
GPs offered £30 bonus per care home COVID jab in bid to speed up rollout

GPs offered £30 bonus per care home COVID jab in bid to speed up rollout

Primary care networks (PCNs) will be paid an extra £30 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine...

13 Jan 2021
GPs switch to practice-level COVID-19 vaccination drive to boost uptake

GPs switch to practice-level COVID-19 vaccination drive to boost uptake

GPs are administering COVID-19 vaccines at individual practices to boost uptake among...

13 Jan 2021
NHS edict ignored as 1 in 4 COVID-19 jabs since 3 January are second dose

NHS edict ignored as 1 in 4 COVID-19 jabs since 3 January are second dose

More than one in four COVID-19 jabs administered since 3 January have been second...

13 Jan 2021