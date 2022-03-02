'Are they out to destroy general practice?' - GPs react to imposed contract changes

In a letter published on 1 March, NHS England set out changes to the 2022/23 GP contract, including a requirement for practices to make at least 25% of appointments available for online booking and deliver full services from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays across PCNs.

The BMA has said it is ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the changes, which it says have been imposed on the profession by NHS England - and warned the overhaul ‘ignores appeals for additional support and could lead to long waiting times for patients'.

GPs reacting to the letter have also criticised the contract update, arguing it could force more doctors seriously to consider quitting, including partners. They add that the contract for 2022/23 could further ‘exacerbate the NHS crisis’ and widen the door to privatisation.

In its letter to practices detailing the changes, NHS England said it remained committed to the five-year contract deal negotiated with the BMA in 2019. However, GPs said the changes for the next financial year would exacerbate current pressures and could prove almost impossible to deliver.

Many said health leaders’ failure to offer support demanded by the profession could result in more GPs quitting partnership roles, reducing their hours or leaving the profession completely. Responding to the news on Twitter, Dr Pippa McCabe said: ‘Those pondering leaving will just do so now. So much for retention.

‘I fear it will end up like dentistry, where a fee is paid. This goes against all the NHS principles we signed up to but the government wants to privatise so their mates can make money.’

Dr Neena Jha, a salaried GP in Hertfordshire, also questioned the implications of the updates deal for the GP workforce, saying it was ‘another way to push GPs into leaving’. Watford GP Dr Simon Hodes predicted it would have a significant detrimental effect on staff morale.

Findings from an indicative BMA ballot in November 2021 showed that of 1,700 GP practices who responded, more than half (58%) were prepared to pull out of PCNs at the next opt-out period - and 39% were willing to disengage before then.

But GPs accused health leaders of failing to listen to practices on this theme, insisting that the contract actually continued to add to work in this area. GP partner and Gateshead and South Tyneside LMC representative Dr Paul Evans said there was ‘nothing to support practices’.

Others said patient care would suffer following the changes. East London GP Dr Selvaseelan Selvarajah said: ‘NHS England unilaterally released the 2022/23 GP contract without discussing with GP reps from the BMA GP committee to find actual solutions for patients. This [is a] near empty offer that won’t help patients struggling with access to all parts of the #NHS incl #TeamGP. [It’s a] purely political move.

‘This move by NHS England is deeply unhelpful for patients who are not only struggling with access to GPs but also coming to us because of huge delays in outpatient appointments and surgeries. A sustainable NHS needs a strong primary care [system]. Sad to see patients being let down like this.’

NHS England said in its letter: 'We believe that these updates will maintain stability and limit change for general practice, while bolstering investment for the workforce and leadership, supporting our communities to recover, and ensuring patients continue to receive timely, high quality care. Thank you for your hard work in supporting your populations.'