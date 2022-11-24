Appointments hit record 32m in October as profession loses 400 GPs in a year General practice in England lost nearly 400 GPs over the past year - as appointments surged to a new record high of more than 32m in October 2022. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up