Almost 400 GP practices closed or merged since pandemic started Nearly 400 GP practices covering more than 2m patients have closed or merged since the COVID-19 pandemic began, official data show. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up