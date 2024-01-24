'Alarming' rise in non-COVID deaths among people with diabetes during pandemic

Researchers have found a 'deeply alarming' rise in deaths not related to COVID-19 among people with diabetes during the pandemic.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

RCGP sign at the annual conference

GP researchers encouraged to enter RCGP Research Paper of the Year awards

23 Jan 2024
GP using computer

Labour plans 'Red Tape challenge' to cut GP bureaucracy

23 Jan 2024
Portcullis House

BMA 'dismayed' as MPs rubber-stamp plan for GMC to regulate physician associates

23 Jan 2024
Coins

Which ICB areas have seen the largest drops in real-terms GP funding?

23 Jan 2024
Child receiving MMR vaccine

NHS England launches catch-up MMR campaign amid rising measles cases

22 Jan 2024