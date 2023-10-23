AI could save GPs time and make general practice 'do-able'

Professor Brendan Delaney, chair in medical informatics and decision-making at Imperial College London, and a GP partner in central London, was giving the John Hunt lecture at the RCGP annual conference in Glasgow.

Professor Delaney said generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, could be trained on a body-specific body of knowledge, and their responses refined over time until they can complete ‘quite difficult and complex’ tasks.

'The potential to save time and do a better job is enormous. So that we can actually do our prime task, which is diagnosis and management of complex patients.'

He gave a list of potential uses for such models in general practice that would allow GP to focus on the key parts of their role.

Automating tasks

These included direct clinical care uses such as triage and first contact; differential diagnosis lists; complex co-morbidity and guideline argumentation; and guidelines and preferences.

AI could also have administrative uses such as in task automation, problem list management, and GP-to-GP record transfer.

Professor Delaney told the conference: ‘There are numerous things we have to do in practice which could be automated. There have been lots of attempts to do this but often these attempts at automation just make the problem worse. However, using an AI that has a baseline/context knowledge could really make these tasks work properly - things like problem lists.'

He said his practice turned over 30% of its patient list every year: ‘I see a lot of patients where I am relying on other people’s problem lists when they first come in, and they are a mess - particularly GP-to-GP record transfer. It would be lovely to have an AI that I could ask to sort it out rather than spending five minutes doing it myself.'

Reducing human bias

Professor Delaney said AI could also help reduce human bias in diagnosis, using lists of differential diagnoses to influence the GP’s first impressions of what a patient needed.

His team has been working for ten years on a system to counter cognitive biases by using differential diagnosis lists. ‘We know that first impressions can be influenced and have found that this can reduce bias, improve accuracy of diagnosis in a set of cases, which also led to improved management - defined as safe management - and increased diagnostic certainty.’

Professor Delaney added: ‘Imagine the future where we have an AI-based medical assistant that has the full remit of knowledge behind it, can do all that taking of history, and you get the information presented to you in a way that you are not going to make a cognitive error in doing that, and your task is to sit down with the patient, explain what it might mean, do the human part of it, and then your system will then facilitate any rapid referral, blood forms etc. I actually think that is a way of making general practice do-able in future’.