AI can help cut NHS waiting list and tackle workforce shortages, says Labour Labour has said it will make use of artificial intelligence to help cut the record number of people waiting for treatment in hospitals and address the NHS workforce crisis. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up