AI can help cut NHS waiting list and tackle workforce shortages, says Labour

Labour has said it will make use of artificial intelligence to help cut the record number of people waiting for treatment in hospitals and address the NHS workforce crisis.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting

AI can help cut NHS waiting list and tackle workforce shortages, says Labour

14 Jun 2023
NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard

NHS chief hopes to publish workforce plan 'in the coming weeks'

14 Jun 2023
Back of prescription form

New repeat prescribing toolkit aims to cut overprescribing in primary care

14 Jun 2023
BMA strikes armband

Junior doctor strikes begin as most fear NHS won't last a decade

14 Jun 2023
Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors in Scotland plan three-day strike after rejecting pay offer

13 Jun 2023
Closed sign

Up to one in eight GP practices at risk of closure in next 12 months

13 Jun 2023