'A Hard Day's Night': a GP's musical reaction to the updated contract

Earlier this month, NHS England published a revised version of the GP contract for 2020/21, which included significant changes to the network contract DES and left many doctors much more optimistic about the future of primary care networks (PCNs).

West Yorkshire GP Dr Nadim Nayyar marked the revised contract by writing and performing his own version of the Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' - chosen to reflect the intense negotiations that led to the revamped deal.

Dr Nayyar, a senior partner at Riverside Medical Centre, Castleford, said he first started writing song parodies as a 'light way' of communicating messages about general practice to colleagues and the wider community.

Reduced requirements for PCNs

In his latest video, the GP, who goes by the name of Baboo36 on YouTube, captures GPs' reaction to the updated contract, saying they are now 'feeling alright' and can 'sleep like a log' after NHS England scaled back requirements for PCNs.

His latest song is a follow-up to an earlier Beatles-inspired tune recorded as GPs reacted with horror to controversial draft PCN specifications published just before Christmas. Dr Nayyar's version of 'Eight Days a Week' captured the profession's concerns about the heavy workload implications of the draft plans.

Speaking to GPonline, Dr Nayyar revealed that BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey helped inspire his latest musical adaptation. 'Richard and I were in Birmingham last Saturday evening, after the second annual PCN conference at the ICC,' said Dr Nayyar. 'He had seen my "Eight Days a Week" video and suggested adapting "A Hard Day's Night".

'Since the birth of PCNs, as clinical co-director of Wakefield PCN North, we have maintained song parodies as a light way of communicating messages to colleagues and the wider community. Primary care can be such a serious business, and I have been writing daft ditties since medical student days at Leicester in the late '80s.

'It’s a great form of stress relief, and, let’s face it, GPs need all the stress relief we can get.'

Reacting to the new contract, Dr Nayyar said it was a 'breath of fresh air' that NHS England had listened to those on the frontline in efforts to improve primary care. He added that PCNs were 'here to stay' but pointed towards continued high workloads for those leading the networks.

Clinical director workload

'While I welcome the 100% reimbursement in relation to the additional roles reimbursement scheme, I still maintain that, though we are fab at looking after the people in our communities, we are not so great at looking after each other,' he said. 'Time is our greatest enemy, and our masters at NHS England are deluded if they think we can squeeze all the duties of clinical directorship into a couple of sessions a week.'

Last week the BMA’s GP committee for England backed a revised package of GP contract measures for 2020/21 - just three weeks after rejecting an initial offer from NHS England.

The renegotiated terms, which included two deferred service specifications and 100% reimbursement for all allied healthcare roles, were largely celebrated by PCN leaders and the GP community. But some network bosses have warned that the requirements on networks are still 'too much too soon'.