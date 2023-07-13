6% pay rise for salaried GPs, junior doctors and consultants

Junior doctors, salaried GPs and consultants in England will receive a 6% pay uplift for 2023/24, the government has confirmed.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

UK money

6% pay rise for salaried GPs, junior doctors and consultants

13 Jul 2023
Ratings

Which areas have the highest patient satisfaction with general practice?

13 Jul 2023
Survey form

GP patient survey suggests satisfaction stabilising after sharp drop last year

13 Jul 2023
Junior doctors on strike in June

BMA calls on government to re-enter talks as longest-ever NHS strike begins

13 Jul 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Nothing in NHS workforce plan to stop GPs wanting to leave, warns RCGP chair

12 Jul 2023
NHS sign

GP income and patient care hit as weight management service halts referrals

12 Jul 2023