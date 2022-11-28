3 reasons why recruiting with GP Jobs makes your life easier

28 November 2022

How GP Jobs can help you fill vacancies in your practice.

Most of us have seen first-hand the struggles general practice has experienced over the last few years. The GP workforce has been falling and many surgeries are struggling to fill the gaps in their ranks. And we’ve noticed.

The longer vacancies are left unfilled, the higher the stress levels for both staff and patients.

Practices are also struggling to recruit locums, putting them under even more pressure. In a recent GPonline poll four in five GP partners said their practice had been unable to recruit a locum doctor when they needed one within the previous six months

Here are three reasons why our hugely successful GP Jobs service is an essential solution, made with you in mind:

  1. GP Jobs is a self-service platform that makes recruitment advertising quick and easy. The process is hassle-free and offers a simple way for busy practices to get their vacancies in front of the right candidates.

  1. GP Jobs is the only sector-focussed job board that guarantees you applications. With a reach of over 17,000 healthcare professionals, the platform delivers maximum results by targeting relevant GP professionals through its “excellent” multi-channel use of online adverts and social media. 

  1. Through its fast process and effective methods, GP Jobs means your time isn’t wasted. Its recruitment packages are designed with two focal points – your time and value for your money. Advertise your GP roles and rest assured, your adverts are reaching the relevant candidates.

Does it work?

Ranworth Surgery in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, were very happy with the service and their recruitment campaign with GP Jobs. 

Dr Farrukh Shamshad, one of two GP partners at the practice which has an 8,000 patient list explained that ‘for the past 10 years, it’s been almost impossible to fill GP vacancies in this area’. 

After stepping in to help temporarily provide care at another local surgery, the practice needed to bring in some extra GPs to cope with the increased workload.

The campaign launched in July via GP Jobs proved hugely successful, with the practice receiving applications from all over the country. After filling all their roles, they also invested in other healthcare roles to further alleviate the pressure on their doctors.

The practice put this success down to the ‘excellent use of online adverts and social media’ GP Jobs made to promote the role.

For the full article, see here.

How to get involved

To start your hassle-free, five-step recruitment journey now, you can visit our GP Jobs page

