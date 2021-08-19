21,600-mile bike ride organised by UK GP raises £21,000 for medical care in Myanmar

Since the military coup in Myanmar in February this year, doctors in the country have been killed, arrested and hospitals occupied. Hundreds of doctors and nurses are also on ‘wanted lists’.

Retired UK GPs Dr Ian Kemp, who organised the bike ride, and Dr Jim Brockbank worked with GPs in Myanmar for a number of years through an RCGP project and are members of Myanmar UK GP Health Action, a group of GPs from Myanmar and the UK who meet regularly via Zoom. As well as supporting doctors in Myanmar, the group is also aiming to raise awareness of the situation in the country.

Dr Kemp and Dr Brockbank were among 50 people who took part in the fundraising bike ride, which was a notional relay that aimed to cover the equivalent distance from the UK to Myanmar and on to the UN General Assembly in New York.

The ride ended this month and has so far raised £21,000 for The Brighter Future Foundation charity, which supports health and education projects in Myanmar.

Fundraising bike ride

‘Fifty people took part from as far afield as New Zealand and Austria and a total of 21,600 miles was cycled which meant that the group were able to extend their route and return to London from New York as well,’ said Dr Brockbank.

‘They effectively rode from London to Yangon to Naypidaw to Mandalay to New York and then back to London.’

Dr Brockbank said that the funds raised had been sent on to fund urgent medical equipment and supplies in a hospital in Kachin State, an area with the additional burden of many thousands of refu-gees, and an antenatal clinic in Mandalay.

Healthcare in Myanmar

‘The healthcare system in Myanmar has been at breaking point since the military coup in February and Myanmar medics need help,’ Dr Brockbank explained.

‘The bike ride has symbolised concern for our colleagues and the people of Myanmar. Whilst COVID swarms across Myanmar the junta continues to arrest medics at a time when Myanmar needs them the most. Oxygen is only supplied to military hospitals, and stocks from hospitals and community clinics have been seized.

'Under Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, Myanmar was one of the first countries in south-east Asia to roll out vaccinations. This has ground to a halt and less than 4% of the population has received one vaccine dose. The true data of the impact of COVID is difficult to obtain but it is thought that some 4,000 people a day are dying from COVID in Yangon alone.

‘In some small way this money will help, for example to buy oxygen concentrators, refillable oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters and antibiotics.’

You can still donate to the fundraising campaign via this GoFund me link.