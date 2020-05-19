£20,000 golden hellos for new partners stalled by COVID-19

By Nick Bostock on the 19 May 2020

No GP practice in England has claimed a £20,000 golden hello for a new partner under the contract deal that took effect from April - but the offer will be backdated, GP leaders have said.

Golden hellos delayed (Photo: Viktoria Rodriguez/EyeEm/Getty Images)
Golden hellos delayed (Photo: Viktoria Rodriguez/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Practices were offered £20,000 golden hellos for GPs taking on partnership roles for the first time under the 2020/21 GMS contract deal for England.

The offer is available to an apparently unlimited number of people - but nearly two months into the financial year not a single GP practice has claimed the payment, with guidance delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said the association was still working to get NHS England to sign off guidance relating to the golden hello scheme for new first-time partners.

'I'm sure that will happen very soon,' he told GPonline. 'The commitment remains absolute that this will be applicable to all new partners from 1 April. None have been claimed yet but it will be backdated to then.'

Golden hello

Dr Vautrey said it had been difficult to press ahead with getting guidance published during the coronavirus pandemic because key officials were focused on the outbreak. 'Trying to move on to other areas has obviously been quite difficult, but I think we are now moving to the stage where we can start to re-look at some of the policy for this year and have the necessary people to prepare the guidance and move forward.'

The Leeds GP said the golden hello incentive scheme for new partners was a 'long-term scheme' that he expected to remain in place at least for the duration of the five-year GP contract that runs until 2023/24.

'This is not just for this year, this is a commitment to support recruitment and retention of partners for the long term.'

He added that many practices taking on new partners in April and May would likely have completed recruitment to these roles before the pandemic began.

However, Dr Vautrey added that the BMA would monitor the impact of the pandemic on take-up of the golden hello payments over the coming months: 'We need to see what happens beyond April and look carefully at it, there may be changes in the coming months because people have been focused on priorities other than recruitment. But this is a long-term scheme.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs will need to innovate to resume routine care safely, NHS England warns

GPs will need to innovate to resume routine care safely, NHS England warns

GPs will have to work ‘in different ways’ to restore routine services safely over...

19 May 2020
£20,000 golden hellos for new partners stalled by COVID-19

£20,000 golden hellos for new partners stalled by COVID-19

No GP practice in England has claimed a £20,000 golden hello for a new partner under...

19 May 2020
Providing care in unfamiliar scenarios and treating unregistered patients

Providing care in unfamiliar scenarios and treating unregistered patients

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GPs may face increased pressure to provide care in...

18 May 2020
Beyond coronavirus: My experience as a GP during the pandemic

Beyond coronavirus: My experience as a GP during the pandemic

Dr Adeola Oginni offers a personal account of how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected...

18 May 2020
Experts fear dumbing down of GP training in post-COVID world

Experts fear dumbing down of GP training in post-COVID world

Senior doctors fear GP training could be 'dumbed down' as the profession considers...

18 May 2020
Guidelines for COVID-19 self-isolation expanded to cover loss of smell or taste

Guidelines for COVID-19 self-isolation expanded to cover loss of smell or taste

People experiencing loss of smell or taste have been told to self-isolate under updated...

18 May 2020