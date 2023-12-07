More than 2,000 GP practices switch to registering patients online

More than 2,000 GP practices have signed up to accept patient registrations via an online service in a move primary care staff say is saving hours of work.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Practice nurse with patient

Patient safety fears as one in three practice nurses near retirement

8 Dec 2023
A&E entrance

Hospitals warn of rising flu admissions and A&E pressures

8 Dec 2023
Woman on a phone call while using a computer

How the GMC's updated Good Medical Practice applies in real life

8 Dec 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Where next for the GP contract, plus Labour’s plan for neighbourhood health centres

8 Dec 2023
Police car

One in eight GPs forced to call police over abusive patients

7 Dec 2023