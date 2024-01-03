Over 2,000 back petition calling for GPs and practice nurses to be added to ARRS

Over 2,000 people have backed a petition calling for salaried and locum GPs and practice nurses to be added the the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS).

by Kimberley Hackett

