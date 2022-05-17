Up to 200 PCNs have formed limited companies

By Nick Bostock on the 18 May 2022

At least 100 PCNs - and potentially double that figure - have become limited companies to separate staff and financial risk from member practices, data from Companies House suggest.

GPonline has identified around 100 PCNs registered as companies - just short of 10% of the total of around 1,250 networks across England based on publicly available data on the UK register of companies.

PCNs have registered as companies across the country - with examples of incorporation as far north as Hull and as far south as Brighton and Southampton.

The size of PCNs nationally varies from under 18,000 patients to more than 250,000, with the average covering just under 50,000 patients. Examples of incorporation can be found across the size spectrum, with PCNs identified by GPonline that have incorporated ranging from around 20,000 patients to more than 150,000.

Incorporated PCNs

NHS regulations expert Nils Christiansen says company data suggest there may be as many as 200 PCNs registered as companies - although only around half are 'active', with the rest effectively 'shell' or holding companies.

The figures suggest that between one in 12 and one in six of around 1,250 PCNs across England have 'incorporated'.

Mr Christiansen said: 'It’s actually very hard to get a handle on just how many there are. There is no central register that I’m aware of and most of them are not CQC registered.

'I am personally aware of over 50 and from a scroll through Companies House and based on the fairly safe assumption that there are plenty which I am not aware of, I would think 200 is probably about right.'

GP federations

Speaking on the Ockham Healthcare podcast earlier this month, Mr Christiansen said he believed many more PCNs would incorporate.

He said that around 10% of the total number of PCNs in England had incorporated and were actively operating as companies. He added: 'If you think of the three options for structuring, you can stay as you are - there's nobody saying you have to change - and I'm sure some will.

'But I think personally it will be a more and more uncomfortable place to be. Of the rest, no more than a handful will merge - and that means you have to work with a federation or incorporate, so if we say half go one way and half go the other I think there's an awful lot more incorporation to come.'

The vast majority of GP practices in England remain part of PCNs and are opted in to the PCN DES. However, an indicative ballot by the BMA suggested around half of practices would be prepared to opt out of the networks as part of a concerted effort across the profession.

Doctors' leaders warned practices to consider pulling out of the PCN DES this year after NHS England imposed changes to the GP contract.

