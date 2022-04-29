More than 20 GPs elected to 'most diverse BMA council in history'

By Joe Richardson on the 29 April 2022

Twenty-two GPs have been elected to serve on what the BMA says is the most diverse council in its history - with more than a third of council members from ethnic minority backgrounds.

BMA House entrance

More than half of the total 68 members elected have not held council seats before and 35% of those elected identify as ethnic minority - three times the 12% total from the 2018 election.

Of the 68 council members, 38% identify as women or non-binary - up slightly from 37.5% at the 2018 elections. Around a third of the GPs elected to council seats are women.

One vacancy remains in the eastern region due to insufficient nominations being received to satisfy gender balance rules, meaning a by-election will be held for candidates who identify as women or non-binary, the BMA confirmed.

GP leaders

Dr Richard Vautrey, former chair of the BMA GP committees for England and the UK, is among the 22 GPs elected to the BMA council.

Doctors welcomed the newly-elected representatives on social media and comments from the new recruits suggested some were daunted by what lay ahead at a time when general practice remains in crisis.

Dr Helen Salisbury wrote on Twitter: 'Not entirely sure what I've let myself in for here but I will do my best to help the BMA be the union that doctors need right now.'

