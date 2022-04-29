More than 20 GPs elected to 'most diverse BMA council in history'

More than half of the total 68 members elected have not held council seats before and 35% of those elected identify as ethnic minority - three times the 12% total from the 2018 election.

Of the 68 council members, 38% identify as women or non-binary - up slightly from 37.5% at the 2018 elections. Around a third of the GPs elected to council seats are women.

One vacancy remains in the eastern region due to insufficient nominations being received to satisfy gender balance rules, meaning a by-election will be held for candidates who identify as women or non-binary, the BMA confirmed.

GP leaders

Dr Richard Vautrey, former chair of the BMA GP committees for England and the UK, is among the 22 GPs elected to the BMA council.

Doctors welcomed the newly-elected representatives on social media and comments from the new recruits suggested some were daunted by what lay ahead at a time when general practice remains in crisis.

Dr Helen Salisbury wrote on Twitter: 'Not entirely sure what I've let myself in for here but I will do my best to help the BMA be the union that doctors need right now.'

Feeling humbled to be elected to BMA Council.

I hope to justify the faith in me expressed by those who've voted.

Thankyou!



Time to smash the patriarchy ���� — Emma Coombe (@dr_emmacoombe) April 29, 2022

Really delighted and honoured to have been elected to BMA Council @TheBMA from South East Coast and to GPC @BMA_GP from Kent.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me ����

The profession is under stress and I will do my best to make a difference.

Lots of work to be done here! — Gaurav Gupta (@drguptagaurav) April 28, 2022