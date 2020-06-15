More than 1m patients in practices that have not joined a PCN

More than 1m patients in England are registered with GP practices that have opted out of primary care networks, figures released by NHS England suggest.

by Nick Bostock
NHS: GPs signing up to PCNs (Photo: Nick Beer/Getty Images)
NHS: GPs signing up to PCNs (Photo: Nick Beer/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

More than 1m patients in practices that have not joined a PCN

More than 1m patients in practices that have not joined a PCN

15 Jun 2020
Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

Free webinars from MIMS Learning Live Digital

15 Jun 2020
NHS patient's video consultation viewed by private patient in app error, Babylon admits

NHS patient's video consultation viewed by private patient in app error, Babylon admits

12 Jun 2020
More than two thirds of GP partners fear financial loss due to COVID-19

More than two thirds of GP partners fear financial loss due to COVID-19

12 Jun 2020
BMA sets out 10-point plan for carbon neutral general practice by 2030

BMA sets out 10-point plan for carbon neutral general practice by 2030

11 Jun 2020
All practice staff recommended to wear surgical face masks

All practice staff recommended to wear surgical face masks

11 Jun 2020