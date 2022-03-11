More than 1,000 GPs urge MPs to back NHS workforce amendment

By Nick Bostock on the 11 March 2022

More than 1,000 GPs have written to their MP to support a Health and Social Care Bill amendment that would force the government to strengthen NHS workforce planning.

Large letters reading RCGP
RCGP campaign urges GPs to write to MPs (Photo: Pete Hill)

A total of 1,327 emails to MPs have been generated through an RCGP campaign backing the amendment, which would require ministers to publish regular NHS workforce plans.

These workforce plans would have to set out current and future workforce estimates, and crucially would also require the government to publish assessments of how this matches up against projections of the workforce needed to meet demand.

The amendment was rejected earlier this year in the House of Commons, but was voted through by the House of Lords on 3 March. The Health and Social Care Bill will now return to the House of Commons from next week - and the RCGP has urged GPs to ask their MPs to support the workforce amendment.

Read more
> Map: Where are England's most underdoctored areas?

The college told GPonline that an email to its members in England had generated 1,159 letters to MPs, with a further 168 triggered by a link shared on social media - and has urged more doctors to contact their representatives in parliament to back the amendment.

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'This amendment to the Health and Social Care Bill is a crucial window of opportunity for us to address one of the key causes of pressure GPs, our teams and the wider NHS are working under now: historic poor workforce planning.

'The amendment would introduce a legal duty on the government to publish projections of NHS workforce gaps every two years and aims to hold the government to account for training the doctors, nurses, and wider healthcare professionals that we need to provide vital care for people across the country.

'Our NHS is nothing without its people. This is a rare opportunity for MPs to make a real difference for the NHS and the care that our patients – their constituents - receive in the future. Please join more than 1,000 people already in writing to your MP, telling them how important this issue is for patient care and the sustainability of the NHS, and urging them to support this amendment when it is debated in the House of Commons in coming weeks.'

GP shortage

The GP workforce in England remains in decline, with around 1,500 fully-qualified full-time equivalent GPs lost to the profession over the past five years.

Record numbers of GP trainees are in the pipeline, but soaring pressure on general practice has seen growing numbers of doctors taking early retirement or reducing their working hours.

Gaps in the GP workforce are not spread evenly across England - leaving some areas facing chronic shortages. GPs in England's most underdoctored areas are responsible for around twice as many patients as their counterparts in areas that have not struggled with recruitment.

