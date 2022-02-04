More than 1 in 10 people yet to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 10.5% of all people aged over 12 are yet to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data for 2 February. Among people aged between 12 and 49, the figure rises to 17.5%.

The UK COVID-19 vaccination programme began in mid-December 2020, and first doses were extended to the youngest group currently eligible, those aged 12-15, from 20 December 2021.

Analysis by GPonline of data from NHS England show a wide gap remains between uptake in older age groups offered vaccination against COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, and younger groups.

Among people aged over 50, 88.5% have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and well over 90% have received at least two doses - with uptake for two-dose vaccination rising to 100% in some age groups.

However, just over half (52.8%) of people aged 18-50 have received a booster or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 jabs

The figures come as NHS England announced that more than half a million 12- to 15-year-olds have now received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This is equivalent to around 19% of the age group, meaning that one in five have received their second dose.

NHS deputy lead for the vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani said: 'It is great news that more than half a million 12- to 15-year-olds have now had two doses.

'Getting the vaccine is incredibly important for children aged 12 to 15, who have had their education and social life hugely impacted by the pandemic and now have the opportunity to get protected - keeping them safe when going to school or spending time with friends and family.

'My 13-year-old son has recently topped up his protection with a second vaccine and it’s definitely given us both that extra dose of reassurance.'